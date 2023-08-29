Irish singer Rósín Murphy, a week before the release of her new album “Hit Parade,” apologized Tuesday for anti-trans comments she made on Facebook, saying “my concern was out of love for all of us.”

Murphy’s comments, which surfaced last week on X (formerly Twitter), asked people not to label her with “terf,” the acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, and called puberty blockers “F–KED.”

“I am so sorry my comments have been directly hurtful to many of you,” the singer wrote on Twitter. “You must have felt a huge shock, blindsided by this so abruptly. I understand fixed views are not helpful but I really hope people can understand my concern was out of love for all of us.”

Her original comments described puberty blockers as dangerous to “little mixed up kids” who Murphy said are “vulnerable.”

“Please don’t call me a terf, please don’t keep using that word against women I beg you!” she wrote. “But puberty blockers ARE F–KED, absolutely desolate, big Pharma laughing all the way to the bank. Little mixed up kids are vulnerable and need to be protected, that’s just true.”

Murphy, 50, said she “should’ve known too that I was stepping out of line.”

“I’ve had a personal Facebook account for years. The morning I made these comments I was scrolling and I brought up a specific issue that was only broadly related to the original post,” Murphy wrote.” “It was something that had been on my mind. I knew my friends were informed about the topic.”

She also referenced the conversation around her comments more broadly, expressing her discomfort at the “eruption of damaging and potentially dangerous social-media fire and brimstone.”

“To witness the ramifications of my actions and the divisions it has caused is heartbreaking,” she continued. “I will now completely bow out of this conversation within the public domain. I’m not in the slightest bit interested in turning it into ANY kind of ‘campaign,’ because campaigning is not what I do,” she concluded. “Though I completely understand that for others activism is their true calling, and is necessary and legitimate in a democracy. My true calling is music and music will never exclude any of us.”

Murphy’s apology comes days after a similar mea culpa from rock legend Carlos Santana after his anti-trans comments in a July concert surfaced last week.

“Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day,” Santana said Friday in a statement. “I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift,” he continued. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear.”