Roku Launches Live Sports Scores, AI-Powered Voice Search

Roku is rolling out new features for its 90 million streaming households, including an updated version of its voice search tool and enhancements to its sports offering.

Roku Sports will introduce Live Scores, which will allow a user to check scores and results from multiple sporting events all in one place in real-time, and Reminders, which will notify a Roku user with a mobile notification when its time to tune into upcoming matchups.

Roku Voice will now use AI to answer questions about movies, shows and actors, such as “What’s Barbie about?,” “How scary is The Shining?” or “What kind of fish is Nemo?” and present answers on a user’s TV along with quick launch options for relevant content. The service is also making trailer playbacks more interactive with a new Ways to Watch Button, which allows users to jump straight into content after seeing a preview.

Roku Ways to Watch button (Photo courtesy of Roku)

Additionally, Roku is expanding its search feature to Live TV Zone and the Live TV Channel Guide, which will reveal where users can stream each title without the need for extra clicks. Roku will highlight up to two streaming apps under each title based on a user’s active subscriptions, with more options available through clicking on the title to explore more details.

The Roku mobile app will roll out new features such as closed captions, Find My Remote, a sleep timer, daily trivia, a Rate button for better recommendations and a new navigation bar on the For You page with categories like TV Shows, Movies, Sports and more. Roku Streaming Stick and Streaming Stick Plus users will also have access to Bluetooth Headphone mode globally.

New Roku mobile app features will include a Rate button, closed captions a sleep timer and more (Photo courtesy of Roku)

All software updates will be available to Roku devices in the coming months.