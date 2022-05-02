Roku Nature Docuseries ‘Mamas’ Gets First Trailer With Connie Britton and Zoë Saldaña (Video)

The Roku Channel has released a trailer for its new shortform docuseries “Mamas,” which is narrated by Connie Britton and Zoë Saldaña and will premiere this Friday.

“Mamas” consists of 14 episodes ranging from six to eight minutes in length, with each episode following a different species of mothers protecting their young, from African elephants and grizzly bears to meerkats and potter wasps. Britton will serve as English narrator while Saldaña will narrate in Spanish.

“‘Mamas’ dives into the enchanting and challenging lives of mothers in the wild, and the powerful relationships these animals have with their children,” Brian Tannenbaum, Roku’s head of alternative originals, said in a statement. “Connie Britton and Zoë Saldaña take us through the captivating world of a mother’s protective instincts and loyalty to their young. It truly is a must-see documentary series that The Roku Channel is excited to share with our viewers.”

The series is produced by Plimsoll Productions, Deep Blue Productions, and Cinestar Pictures, with Britton, Saldaña, Martha Holmes, Andrew Jackson, Elyse Klaits, Mariel Saldaña, and Cisely Saldaña serving as executive producers.

“Mamas” premieres on Roku on May 6. Watch the trailer above.