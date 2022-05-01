Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in May 2022

May will satisfy “Stranger Things” fans everywhere as it delivers Netflix’s hotly-anticipated fourth season of the sci-fi thriller series hailing from the Duffer brothers. However, the streamer’s also getting rid of other shows — most notably, all six seasons of the Emmy-winning “Downton Abbey” and Seasons 1-3 of the Damon Wayans Jr.-starring sitcom “Happy Endings.”

The month will also see the removal of several films, including cult classics like Denise Richards’ erotic thriller “Wild Things” and the Zack Snyder-helmed “Sucker Punch.” “Top Gun” — the long-awaited sequel of which is coming to theaters May 27 — will also go.

Other movies leaving the platform range from horror fares (“The Final Destination” and “The Devil’s Advocate”) to family-friendly pics (“Happy Feet” and “Hairspray”).

Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix this month below:

Leaving May 1

Colony: Seasons 1-3

Hoarders: Season 11

WWII in HD: Season 1

Leaving May 3

StartUp: Seasons 1-3

The Clovehitch Killer

Leaving May 12

Eye in the Sky

Leaving May 19

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2

Leaving May 23

Shot Caller

Leaving May 31

Battleship

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

Chloe

Closer

Coach Carter

Dennis the Menace

Downton Abbey: Series 1-6

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Free Willy

Hairspray

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

Happy Feet

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

New Year’s Eve

Sniper: Legacy

Stardust

Sucker Punch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Blind Side

The Devil’s Advocate

The Disaster Artist

The Final Destination

Top Gun

Wild Things

Zoolander