Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in May 2022

“Downton Abbey” fans, it’s time to get your watch party wrapped up

| May 1, 2022 @ 9:00 AM
downton abbey

Jaap Buitendijk / Focus Features / courtesy Everett Collection

May will satisfy “Stranger Things” fans everywhere as it delivers Netflix’s hotly-anticipated fourth season of the sci-fi thriller series hailing from the Duffer brothers. However, the streamer’s also getting rid of other shows — most notably, all six seasons of the Emmy-winning “Downton Abbey” and Seasons 1-3 of the Damon Wayans Jr.-starring sitcom “Happy Endings.”

The month will also see the removal of several films, including cult classics like Denise Richards’ erotic thriller “Wild Things” and the Zack Snyder-helmed “Sucker Punch.” “Top Gun” — the long-awaited sequel of which is coming to theaters May 27 — will also go.

Other movies leaving the platform range from horror fares (“The Final Destination” and “The Devil’s Advocate”) to family-friendly pics (“Happy Feet” and “Hairspray”).

Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix this month below:

Leaving May 1

Colony: Seasons 1-3
Hoarders: Season 11
WWII in HD: Season 1

Leaving May 3

StartUp: Seasons 1-3
The Clovehitch Killer

Leaving May 12

Eye in the Sky

Leaving May 19

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2

Leaving May 23

Shot Caller

Leaving May 31

Battleship
Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
Chloe
Closer
Coach Carter
Dennis the Menace
Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Free Willy
Hairspray
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
Happy Feet
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
New Year’s Eve
Sniper: Legacy
Stardust
Sucker Punch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Blind Side
The Devil’s Advocate
The Disaster Artist
The Final Destination
Top Gun
Wild Things
Zoolander

