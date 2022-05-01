Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in May 2022

May will satisfy “Stranger Things” fans everywhere as it delivers Netflix’s hotly-anticipated fourth season of the sci-fi thriller series hailing from the Duffer brothers. However, the streamer’s also getting rid of other shows — most notably, all six seasons of the Emmy-winning “Downton Abbey” and Seasons 1-3 of the Damon Wayans Jr.-starring sitcom “Happy Endings.”
The month will also see the removal of several films, including cult classics like Denise Richards’ erotic thriller “Wild Things” and the Zack Snyder-helmed “Sucker Punch.” “Top Gun” — the long-awaited sequel of which is coming to theaters May 27 — will also go.
Other movies leaving the platform range from horror fares (“The Final Destination” and “The Devil’s Advocate”) to family-friendly pics (“Happy Feet” and “Hairspray”).
Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix this month below:
Leaving May 1
Colony: Seasons 1-3
Hoarders: Season 11
WWII in HD: Season 1
Leaving May 3
StartUp: Seasons 1-3
The Clovehitch Killer
Leaving May 12
Eye in the Sky
Leaving May 19
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2
Leaving May 23
Shot Caller
Leaving May 31
Battleship
Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
Chloe
Closer
Coach Carter
Dennis the Menace
Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Free Willy
Hairspray
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
Happy Feet
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
New Year’s Eve
Sniper: Legacy
Stardust
Sucker Punch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Blind Side
The Devil’s Advocate
The Disaster Artist
The Final Destination
Top Gun
Wild Things
Zoolander
The 63 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now