Roku’s ‘The Marriage Pact’ Taps Shan Boodram as Host

Intimacy and relationship expert Shan Boodram has been tapped to host Roku’s new original reality series “The Marriage Pact,” which follows five participating couples who must fulfill or break a promise from the past: a pact to marry if both are still single by a certain age.

Boodram, who has over 1.7 million followers across all platforms and 70 million YouTube views, has spent the past 15 years discussing sex, relationships and attachment on the internet and in the media and served as an expert on projects for all the major streaming/TV networks (Netflix, Hulu, ABC, Fox).

In addition to being the author of “The Game of Desire,” Boodram was the host an executive producer of Quibi’s “Sexology with Shan Boodram” and is known for her podcast “Lovers and Friends.” She recently served as the sex and relationship expert on Peacock’s dating show, “Ex-Rated,” hosted by Andy Cohen. She is also an intimacy expert and workshop facilitator on Netflix’s top show Too Hot to Handle.

“Gone are the days where summer flings are trendy. Today, people want slow, invested love, and ‘The Marriage Pact’ is right on trend to deliver an incredibly intimate look at what it looks like to go from friends to intense lovers in real life and real time,” Boodram said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more proud to host this experience on Roku or more excited to see how our ‘Marriage Pact’ couples inspire and shock the world.”

Boodram is repped by IAG, managed by Adam Krasner at Two West Entertainment, and Anita Sharma at Sharma Law.

The eight-episode relationship experiment series, which will debut Aug. 4 on the Roku Channel, is produced by Maven, a Boat Rocker company. Maven president Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh serves as executive producer alongside Peter Scalettar and Jessica Nahmias. Kimberly Goodman serves as showrunner.

“We can’t wait for viewers of The Roku Channel to stream ‘The Marriage Pact.’ Shan is the perfect host and expert for this series,” Sebastian-Dayeh said. “It’s such a relatable concept where all the years of wondering ‘what if’ with someone you know will finally be answered. Love and commitment between friends come with a lot to gain, but also a lot to lose.”

“The Marriage Pact” joins Roku’s expanding slate of original programming, including “Weird: The Al Yakovic Story,” “The Great American Baking Show,” “Die Hart 2: Die Harter,” “Meet Me in Paris,” “Honest Renovations,” and more.

“With high-stakes promises between real people with real history at its core, ‘The Marriage Pact’ showcases relationships dynamics unlike any other reality show,” Roku head of alternative originals Olivia LaRoche said in a statement. “It’s been incredible to partner with the talented team at Maven and the sensational Shan Boodram to create a truly unique series for viewers.”