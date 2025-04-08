Roll the Tape: NCAA Basketball Falls Victim to TV Sports’ Interminable Call Reviews

The NCAA basketball tournament delivered a nail-biting finish on Monday night, as Florida edged Houston in the final moments. Yet as many hoops fans have discovered over the three-week spectacle known as March Madness, those “moments” often dragged on for minutes, as the referees engaged in go-to-the-monitor reviews of seemingly every close call and play.

The practice has already drawn attention in earlier rounds of the tournament, with the Wall Street Journal actually adding up the time spent on official reviews, finding a particularly risible example from the Arizona-Oregon game, where the final two minutes of play actually took 25 minutes to conduct.