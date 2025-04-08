NCAA March Madness Championship Scores 18.1 Million Viewers on CBS, Most-Watched Since 2019

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

NCAA March Madness ended with a bang, with Monday’s championship game drawing its biggest audience since 2019.

Monday’s matchup between Florida and Houston scored 18.1 million viewers on CBS, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day viewing figures, up 22% from last year’s NCAA championship game.

Viewership for the Monday night game peaked with 21.1 million viewers for the game’s nail-biting conclusion, which ultimately saw Florida claim victory against Houston.

The championship game closes out a jam-packed final four weekend, which averaged 16.4 million viewers across the three games. The final four games ranks as the most-watched games in eight years, with the 2025 average soaring 21% from last year. Overall, the tournament averaged 10.2 million viewers across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV, up 3% from last year.

Saturday’s games, which saw Houston upset Duke and Florida overpower Auburn, ranked as the most-watched final four games since 2017, with both games averaging a viewership of 15.5 million, up 21% from last year. The games peaked with an average 20.7 million viewers.

The game between Houston and Duke averaged 16.3 million viewers — up 15% from last year — and the Florida-Auburn game averaged 14.8 million viewers — up 29% from last year. The Florida-Auburn game ranks as the most-watched early final four game since 2015.

Even through the second round of the tournament, March Madness was seeing a viewership boost this year, with the second round averaging 9.4 million viewers across TNT Sports and CBS Sports, ranking as the NCAA tournament’s Best viewership since 1993.

That second round was led by the Kentucky-Illinois and Duke-Baylor games, which averaged 10.1 million viewers, up 13% from last year.