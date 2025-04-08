‘Adolescence’ Jumps Ahead of ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘The Night Agent’ to Become Netflix’s No. 4 Most-Watched TV Show Ever

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Viewership for “Adolescence” just keeps growing, with the U.K. crime drama outpacing “Bridgerton,” “The Night Agent” and “The Queen’s Gambit” on Netflix’s most-watched TV list of all time.

In tallying up 114 million views in under a month, “Adolescence” has become Netflix’s No. 4 most-watched show ever, jumping up from the No. 9 spot on the list, where it sat last week. Now, the only TV seasons that still outpace “Adolescence” are “Wednesday” Season 1, “Stranger Things” Season 4 and “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

“Adolescence” maintained its reign on the weekly English TV list, scoring 17.8 million views during the week of March 31. “Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer” came next on the list, debuting in the No. 2 spot with 13 million views while medical drama “Pulse” took third place with 6.5 million views this week.

“Devil May Cry” likewise scored fourth place on the TV list with 5.3 million views, while “The Residence” took fifth place with 4.6 million views and “Love on the Spectrum” took sixth place with 3.5 million views. The week’s installment of WWE’s Monday Night Raw and children’s show “Ms. Rachel” — both of which are typically on the Top 10 list — came in at the Nos. 8 and 10 spots with 2.9 million views and 2.3 million views, respectively.

On the film front, Sofia Carson-led “The Life List” maintained its spot as the most-watched film with 29.2 million views, while “One of Them Days” took second place on the list with 7.7 million views. “Alpha” came in third place with 5.5 million views and “Geostorm” took the No. 4 spot on the list with 4.9 million views.

This week also saw some movement for the streamer’s most popular movies, with “Back in Action” rising to sixth place on the all-time list after scoring 144.6 million views since its January release.