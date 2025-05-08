Rolling Stone Names Julian Holguin New CEO, Gus Wenner Moves to Executive Chairman

Rolling Stone on Thursday announced CEO Gus Wenner will become the outlet’s executive chairman and that Julian Holguin, the former president of Billboard, will become the long-running music magazine’s new chief executive.

Holguin will take over for Wenner, who was promoted to CEO of the magazine in 2022; his father, Jann Wenner, launched the magazine in 1967 and led it for more than 50 years.

“Rolling Stone is poised for continued success leveraging Gus’ deep experience and vision for the brand and Julian’s keen business instincts and passion for innovation,” Penske Media Corporation CEO Jay Penske told Variety, the first outlet to report the news. “Rolling Stone will continue its rich legacy of world class journalism and culture-shaping conversation while creating new avenues for growth.”

