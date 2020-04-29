Roman White’s Faith-Based Musical ‘A Week Away’ Heads to Netflix

Netflix has acquired the global rights to the faith-based musical film “A Week Away,” the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Roman White, who has been nominated for 11 Emmy Awards and has worked with artists like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, is directing. Kali Bailey and Alan Powell are writing the screenplay, after the original idea for the music was conceived by Powell himself.

Steve Barnett, Gabe Vasquez and Powell are producing, while Vicky Patel is executive producing. Corby Pons is co-executive producing, while White is co-producing. Bailee Madison is associate producer.

Madison stars alongside Kevin Quinn, Sherri Shepherd, David Koechner and newcomers Jahbril Cook, Kat Conner Sterling and Iain Tucker. The film was shot in Nashville, Tennessee.

“A Week Away” follows troubled teen Will Hawkins (Quinn), whose run-in with the law puts him at a crossroads: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. He chooses the latter and finds love with a camp regular (Madison).

“We made a film designed to entertain while exploring universal themes of family, friendship and acceptance,” Powell said in a statement. “There is no better time than right now, and no better partner on the planet than Netflix, to help share that message.”

Barnett added: “We are grateful for the hard work by everyone involved in ‘A Week Away’ and very proud of the film we made together. We couldn’t be more excited that the film will have the opportunity to put a smile on millions of faces.”

The film will feature reimagined songs from some of the biggest hits in contemporary Christian music history. Additionally, the film’s music producer Adam Watts has written three new original songs for the musical.

CAA Media Finance brokered the deal with Netflix on behalf of the filmmakers.