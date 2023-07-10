Ron DeSantis Sees Wife Being Labeled ‘America’s Karen’ as ‘a Badge of Honor’ (Video)

In response to an MSNBC panelist that labeled Ron DeSantis’ wife, Casey, as “America’s Karen,” the Florida Governor told Fox News that they just “shrug it off.”

“My wife is an incredibly strong first lady of Florida, a fantastic mother, and a great wife, and that threatens the left,” DeSantis said on Monday’s “Varney & Co.” in defense of his wife.

He continued, “We know it just shows they view her as a threat.”

Last weekend, a panel during MSNBC’s “Saturday Show With Jonathan Capehart” tore into Florida’s first lady while discussing her husband’s ongoing presidential campaign. On the panel was MSNBC analyst David Jolly, who said, “For many, she’s the brighter side to Florida’s angry governor. For others, she’s become America’s Karen.”

DeSantis pressed that the criticism doesn’t bother him because Casey is a “great advocate for families, a great advocate for children.” “I’m thankful that she’s my wife,” said the presidential hopeful.

“I’m really honored that she’s willing to go out there and press the case. And so we wear criticism from MSNBC as a badge of honor,” DeSantis concluded.

Watch DeSantis’ interview below.

