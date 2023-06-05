The Daily Beast’s assertion that “Casey DeSantis is the Walmart Melania” was just too much for Kayleigh McEnany and the hosts of the Fox News show “Outnumbered,” who rose up to defend the besmirched honor of the beloved… retail giant.

To be fair, McEnany and her colleagues did speak well of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wife and briefly defended the first lady’s “Where Woke Goes to Die” leather biker jacket fashion choice that Daily Beast columnist Katie Baker took issue with Monday. But they really dug in on the Walmart-shaming.

“Walmart is great,” co-host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, whose own show on Fox Business was recently canceled, said. “I am actually a Walmart fan. I have to say, Walmart sells far more organic food than even Whole Foods. You know, there are some lovely, healthy options. But also, many Americans are in such an economic pickle, and they tend to shop at Walmart because they have no choice… For a lot of people, it’s not really an insult!”

Fox News correspondent Molly Line noted that taking shots at these everyday low prices “maybe hits with a certain crowd, but… you’re just offending this huge swath of people in general.”

McEnany noted that progressives often use Walmart and its shoppers as some kind of class-related dunk.

“What is it with them and Walmart?” she asked, while images of Casey DeSantis beside her just sort of awkwardly hung there, not being talked about anymore.

“It’s not an insult at all,” co-host Emily Compagno said, continuing to speak as if Casey DeSantis were not the literal main topic of the chyron, then pivoting to celebrate Walmart’s financial success. “People are happy to shop at Walmart. I’m happy to shop there. Especially in this inflation situation… Walmart shares and profits have skyrocketed!”

Watch the “Outnumbered” crew praise Walmart and defend its honor in the clip above.