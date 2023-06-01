Fox Business is shutting down “Kennedy,” the nightly program hosted by Lisa Kennedy Montgomery in the 7 p.m. time slot, and replacing it with reruns of Larry Kudlow’s namesake show.

“Kennedy” will air for the last time on Thursday. The show had a seven-month hiatus in 2020, with the network citing “the demands of the evolving pandemic crisis coverage” at the time.

Montgomery, a host since 2015, will remain with Fox, a spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap. The political libertarian has a background in pop culture that includes experience as an MTV VJ, is a frequent panelist on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” and guests on “The Five,” and also has a podcast, “Kennedy Saves the World.” She is currently on a comedy tour with Jimmy Failla of Fox News Radio.

“Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street” fills the time slot on Fridays, which will also see “Barron’s Roundtable” replace “Wall Street Journal at Large with Gerry Baker,” in the 7:30 p.m. slot, Broadcasting & Cable reported. “Barron’s Roundtable” currently airs Saturdays at 10 a.m. Baker will continue to contribute to Fox News Media, the report said.

Kudlow, who served an economic policy advisor and director of the National Economic Council under President Donald Trump, joined the network in 2021 after his White House stint.

Infamously, Kudlow was caught in his debut show on a hot mic saying “bulls—” multiple times while a clip of an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris aired, leading to an on-air apology.

He previously was a senior contributor for CNBC, which he joined at its founding in 1989, and a host of “The Larry Kudlow Show.” He also hosted a talk radio show on politics and economics on WABC.

Prior to his media career, Kudlow worked in various capacities in politics, first as a Democrat and later switching parties. He worked in the Office of Management and Budget under President Ronald Reagan.