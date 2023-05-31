James Van Der Beek became the new darling of Fox News this week after his recent rant that President Joe Biden should not run for reelection because of his “obviously declining mental faculties.”

The former “Dawson’s Creek” star shared a video to Instagram on Tuesday in which he railed about the Democratic National Committee’s unanimous backing of Biden, who officially announced that he’s back in the running for 2024 in April.

On Wednesday morning, “Fox & Friends” anchor Steve Doocy praised the actor for “ripping into” the DNC.

Sports journalist Clay Travis added, “I never would’ve believed that Dawson Leery from ‘Dawson’s Creek’ back in the day would make more sense analyzing the Democrat state of the presidential nomination fight than anyone on MSNBC or CNN combined.”

Travis added, “This guy deserves to be sitting on a panel analyzing everything that’s going on right now.”

In the clip, Van Der Beek sided with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has already announced his 2024 presidential bid, and said that Biden should be debating other candidates before landing his party’s nomination.

“I cannot get over the fact that the Democratic National Committee is saying there will not be a debate to decide the nominee for president,” the actor said. “Are you f–king kidding me? There’s no debate?”

He went on to question Biden’s age, saying, “This guy has obviously declining mental faculties. You’re putting him up in front of a podium with flashcards telling him who to call on and what the questions are going to be. And you’re telling us there’s no debate? What about the will of the people?”

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer played the actor’s IG video on Tuesday and mentioned that Van Der Beek had recently moved his family from Los Angeles to Texas.

While Van Der Beek didn’t state which party he aligns with, his wife Kimberly has previously shared anti-vaccination sentiment on social media.

Meanwhile, non-Van Der Beek fans were quick to quip that they always preferred “Dawson’s Creek” star Joshua Jackson. “But what does Pacey think?” was a popular response on Twitter.