Florida Governor and current Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis joined CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in what quickly became a contentious interview when DeSantis refused to answer a question regarding Donald Trump’s character.

Collins pointed out that DeSantis still lags far behind former President Donald Trump in the polls. “You’ve criticized him on what he said about Benjamin Netanyahu, you’ve criticized him on abortion, but you never talk about Trump himself,” said the CNN anchor.

“What do you make of Trump’s character?” she asked.

“At the end of the day, I’m about results and I’m about outcomes,” DeSantis replied.

The Florida governor continued, “For me, it’s who is going to be able to deliver the results. I’ll be able to do that as the president.”

DeSantis gave Trump “some credit” for what he was able to get done while in office, “but he also promised things that he didn’t deliver.”

“I think we need a new leader, someone that can serve eight years, two four-year terms. And somebody who is going to be ready on day one to be really energetic, have some vitality, some vigor, and get the job done,” DeSantis said.

“That’s not answering the question about his character,” Collins pressed.

“It’s not a concern of mine,” DeSantis interrupted.

“Why is it not a concern? Collins shot back. “You’re running against him because you clearly believe that you should be president over him.”

DeSantis replied, “Well, that’s because I think I’d be a better president than he is. I don’t need to take potshots at his character. Some people like to do that. I’m focused on…”

“It’s not a potshot,” Collins interrupted. “The character of the president matters.”

The Florida governor reiterated why he believes he has proved that he would be the better president. “We have all these problems. We need to solve them not talk about them,” DeSantis said.

“But why is that message not resonating with Republican voters?” Collins questioned.

“I think it is when you get on the ground,” DeSantis said, referencing his campaign work in Iowa. “We’re doing it the right way. You gotta show up,” he said.

“Donald Trump’s not willing to show up. He’s missing in action right now,” continued DeSantis. “He doesn’t show up and when he does show up he reads off a teleprompter for 15 minutes and then gets back on the plan and goes home.”

“Well, right now he is getting away with what you say is not putting in the work,” Collins said. “He’s leading the polls.”

“That’s because he’s the most famous person running, 100% name ID,” DeSantis claimed. “It’s incumbent upon a guy like me to go out and make the case.”