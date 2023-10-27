Like many, Seth Meyers is among the voices criticizing new House Speaker Mike Johnson. On Thursday night, the NBC host argued that the only real contrast between Johnson and Trump is “just a style difference.”

That’s because, despite the fact that he’s mostly unknown — even among his own colleagues — Johnson is actually a pretty far-right congressman. The New York Times even dubbed him “the most important architect of the Electoral College objections” when it came to certifying the presidential election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

To illustrate that, Meyers pulled up a clip of a radio interview Johnson gave in 2020, defending Trump’s lies that the election was rigged by Dominion Voting Systems. “The fix was in,” Johnson said at the time, despite there being zero evidence to support that claim.

“He’s just as crazy as Trump, it’s just a style difference,” Meyers said. “Trump is Jigsaw, and Johnson is Dexter. He agreed with the lunatic who just pleaded guilty to crimes in Georgia, and repeated talking points that caused Fox News to pay out $800 million to settle a defamation case.“

That “lunatic” Meyers was referring to was Sidney Powell. She similarly touted Trump’s election lies, and indeed pleaded guilty this week to six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties, admitting she assisted local GOP officials in illegally breaking into voting systems in Coffee County, Georgia in 2020.

In her plea deal, Powell vowed to testify against any of her other co-defendants as needed — including Trump.

On Wednesday night, Seth Meyers joked that Republicans are “hoping to bore everyone into forgetting how extreme” Mike Johnson is, and reiterated that idea on Thursday.

“He just says stuff in a normal, mild-mannered, moderate voice the Republicans think will make him easier to stomach,” Meyers said.

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.