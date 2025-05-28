Ron Howard and Brian Grazer Say They’re ‘Excited’ by AI, but It Can’t Replace the ‘Soul or Life’ of Writers

Imagine Entertainment founders Ron Howard and Brian Grazer on Wednesday said they are “excited” by artificial intelligence and how it can be used in Hollywood. At the same time, Grazer said AI does not “produce soul or life” — which he said is a key ingredient necessary for creating great stories that captivate audiences.

Howard and Grazer shared their thoughts at Wall Street Journal’s “The Future of Everything” Conference in New York City.

Grazer cautioned he is not a “prognosticator” when it comes to how AI will affect Hollywood down the line, but he shared he uses the technology to help jumpstart ideas. The veteran producer said he is “excited” by the technology and that Imagine uses AI for post-production work already, including on its recent “Churchill at War” Netflix documentary.

Still, Grazer said AI does not have the chops to take ideas and turn them into better stories than professional writers. “Ultimately, someone has to have the artistic finesse to write it to actually ignite [a great script],” Grazer said.

Howard echoed his longtime collaborator, saying he uses AI as a “research tool” but that “it’s not like you’re replacing a room full of writers” anytime soon with bots.

The director added copyright concerns and “ethical use” of AI is still “front of mind” for him and many others in the industry.

Howard’s comments came just a few months after he was among hundreds of creators — including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Aubrey Plaza and Ben Stiller — who shared their concerns with AI models using copyrighted material in a letter to the Trump Administration. And in 2022, he said AI is “not going away” and that film and TV producers will need to “make it a tool.”

The pair co-founded Imagine Entertainment in 1985 and have since produced a number of blockbusters and critically acclaimed movies and TV shows, including “Apollo 13,” “A Beautiful Mind” and “Arrested Development.”

Grazer concluded his comments by saying that AI, no matter how advanced it gets, will always be missing a quality that connects humans with each other and a higher force.

“I’ve never seen him, but I definitely believe in God. I feel God. People feel things that they have not experienced. I think that AI can do almost everything, with the exclusion of things like that.”