Why ‘Rebuilding Paradise’ Director Ron Howard Speaks Out on Climate Change | Video

by | July 26, 2020 @ 9:15 PM

Sundance 2020: “As a citizen, you recognize the challenges out there and you can’t just leave it to others to engage,” director says

Ron Howard said that making his new documentary “Rebuilding Paradise,” about the aftermath of the devastating 2018 Camp Fire in northern California, had emboldened him to speak out about climate change — even at the risk of severe blowback like he experienced on Twitter earlier this month.

“As a citizen, you recognize the challenges out there and you can’t just leave it to others to engage,” Howard told TheWrap founder Sharon Waxman at January’s Sundance Film Festival.

For one year, Howard and his film crews followed the residents of Paradise, California, in the Sierra Nevada foothills as they sought to recover from a wildfire that killed 86 people and destroyed 95% of the town.

The NatGeo production was produced by Howard, Brian Grazer, Xan Parker, Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes.

