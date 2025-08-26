Ron Howard Admits He Turns Into Tom Hanks’ Impression of Him While Directing the Actor – Even Though It’s Not Very Accurate | Video

Tom Hanks may not be an actor known for impressions, but he does have one of his friend and director Ron Howard. And apparently, Howard himself tends to start acting like that impression while directing Hanks, even though he think’s it’s “not very accurate.”

In a new interview with PEOPLE about his career, Howard reflected on various projects and personal moments in his life. Naturally, that included his time directing “Apollo 13,” which starred Hanks. Howard looked back fondly on the film itself, calling it “a massive turning point” for his career, before detouring to Hanks’ impression of him, which the actor used on “Saturday Night Live.”

“I don’t think it’s a very accurate impression,” Howard admitted, before mimicking it himself, pitching his voice and flailing his hands.

Howard argued that Hanks goes a bit bigger and “broader” with his impression than how the director actually is, but even so, that impression has left an impact.

“Now, sometimes I find that when I’m even directing Tom, I wind up doing his version of me directing him instead of just being me,” Howard admitted. “So, I don’t know what that’s all about. I wish I had a good Tom impression.”

The director gave it his best shot though, explaining that Hanks “gets this imperious kind of a look” when taking a note, before agreeing to give the director whatever he’s looking for.

“He’s great to direct,” Howard said with a smile.