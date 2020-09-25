Go Pro Today

Ron Paul 'Doing Fine' After Suffering Medical Emergency During a Livestream

The former congressman and presidential candidate was hospitalized after on-air incident

September 25, 2020
Former congressman and presidential candidate Ron Paul is “doing fine” after suffering a medical emergency during a live stream of his show.

A message on his official Twitter account showed him smiling and giving a thumbs-up from a hospital bed. “Message from Ron Paul: ‘I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern,'” the caption read.

Fox News reported his hospitalization was “precautionary.”

During his “Liberty Report” broadcast on YouTube earlier Friday afternoon, Paul’s speech became slurred and his face went slack.

“It has to be liquidated. We have to get rid of that…” he said before trailing off.

The broadcast cut to a different host, who looked alarmed, then asked, “Dr. Paul?”

After the incident, Paul trended on Twitter, where prominent politicians and media figures wished him a speedy recovery.

Heidi & I are lifting up in prayer @RonPaul and @RandPaul and their family. For many decades, he has been an extraordinary warrior for Liberty. May God’s healing hand be upon Dr. Paul, and may God’s Peace and Grace be upon the entire family,” tweeted fellow Texas politician Sen. Ted Cruz.

Libertarian Rep. Justin Amash, too, tweeted well wishes: “May God watch over him and his family.”

Sen. Rand Paul, the former congressman’s son, tweeted a message of thanks, writing, “Thank God, Dad is doing well. Thank you for all your prayers today.”

