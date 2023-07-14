Ron Perlman Calls Out Studio Exec Who Said Strike Will Cause Home Losses: ‘Be Careful, Motherf–ker’ (Video)

Actor Ron Perlman expressed his strong disapproval toward an unnamed studio executive who suggested, in an interview with Deadline on Tuesday, that the WGA strike should continue until union members face financial hardships and lose their homes.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Perlman mentioned being aware of the executive’s identity and residence, cautioning him to exercise caution.

“One thing, before I get off this

… the motherf–ker who said we’re gonna keep this thing going until people start losing their houses and their apartments, listen to me, motherf–ker, there’s a lot of ways to lose your house. Some of it is financial, some of it is karma, and some of it is just figuring out who the f–k said that — and we know who said that — and where he f–king lives. There’s a lot of ways to lose your house. You wish that on people, you wish that families starve, while you’re making $27 f–king million a year for creating nothing? Be careful, motherf–ker. Be really careful, ’cause that’s the kind of s–t that stirs s–t up. Peace out.”

Actors went on strike after the union was unable to reach a deal in contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May 2.