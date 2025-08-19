Ron Perlman Launches ‘Creator-Led, Fan-Focused’ Media Development Platform ‘Watrfall’

“Hellboy” star and Guillermo del Toro regular Ron Perlman is helping launch Watrfall, a new company that allows movies and TV fans to help invest and take part in upcoming projects from various creators.

A press release described Watrfall as a “creator-led, fan-focused platform” meant to change the funding and development processes of film and television. Perlman is a co-founder of the self-proclaimed “disrupting” project alongside Michael Donovan, Dana Landry and Willie Morris Roundout.

On top of giving fans the avenue to finance projects they are interested in, Watrfall will connect users with both on- and off-screen talent. It will additionally allow investors to take part in multiple steps of the creative process, including voting on productions and gaining access to financial information.

“We built Watrfall to realign the entertainment value chain—where creators are in control, where the people who make content actually benefit from its success, and where film and television lovers everywhere can have a real seat at the table,” Perlman said in a statement. “This is not only the beginning of a new model—one where power and participation are shared, but of a movement that empowers those who are in it for the love of culture.”

In the beginning, fans will be able to invest in Watrfall for an opening programming slate, allowing them to then narrow down which projects move forward for development. Creators may submit their own scripts and projects for voting, with Watrfall promising that they will “retain creative control over their content.” Watrfall noted that investors will be entitled to 100% of net profits from the company’s initial slate, and 5% of the platform’s profits thereafter.

Perlman has an extensive career as an actor, doing both on-camera and voice work for numerous films, television shows, video games and stage productions. He was twice nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys for his work in “Beauty and the Beast.” In 1989, he won a Golden Globe for this role.

Joining Perlman is co-founder Michael Donovan, the Oscar-winning producer of Michael Moore’s “Bowling for Columbine.” Co-founders Dana Landry and Willie Morris, who both come from media and tech business backgrounds.

“Watrfall isn’t just a platform—it’s a reimagining of how entertainment is made, funded, and shared,” Donovan, Landry and Morris said in a statement. “With this model, we’re finally putting the decision-making power into the hands of creators and audiences.”

The public can begin investing in Watrfall at watrfall.io starting Aug. 22.