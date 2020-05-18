Ronan Farrow Responds to Searing NY Times Piece: ‘I Stand by My Reporting’

“Ben notes a Weinstein script from NBC and a radio interview I gave about it. The book discusses that draft and its account is accurate. In the interview, I misspoke. What I should have said was that there were at least two women named or willing to be named, as the book lays out,” he wrote. “Those women have publicly affirmed their willingness to be named in the NBC story.”
Farrow went on, providing detailed pushback, before concluding, “I stand by my reporting.”
He also pointed to tweets from New Yorker digital editor Michael Luo, which, he said, “pointed out facts that contradict aspects of @benyt‘s column.” (Reached for comment by TheWrap, Farrow directed back to both his and Luo’s tweets.)
In his own thread of response tweets, Luo noted he has “respect” for Smith, but said he “does the same thing he accuses Ronan of–sanding the inconvenient edges off of facts in order to suit the narrative he wants to deliver.”
In the provocative piece released Sunday night, Smith questioned whether Farrow flies “too close to the sun”: “Because if you scratch at Mr. Farrow’s reporting in The New Yorker and in his 2019 bestseller, ‘Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators,’ you start to see some shakiness at its foundation. He delivers narratives that are irresistibly cinematic — with unmistakable heroes and villains — and often omits the complicating facts and inconvenient details that may make them less dramatic. At times, he does not always follow the typical journalistic imperatives of corroboration and rigorous disclosure, or he suggests conspiracies that are tantalizing but he cannot prove.”
Though he pointed out examples of reporting that didn’t hold up over the years — like a piece on “missing files” on Trump fixer Michael Cohen within the Treasury Department that turned out to be “simply put on restricted access” — Smith insisted Farrow “does not make things up.” Still, he spoke to the New Yorker’s Ken Auletta, who worked to bring Farrow’s reporting to the magazine, and Auletta shone a light on what he thinks Farrow’s strategy is, if not making things up.
“Are all the Ts crossed and the Is dotted? No,” Auletta said. “You’re still left with the bottom line — he delivered the goods.”
Innovative Ways Stars Are Helping Out During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Celebrities are using their influence and resources to provide assistance to the needed impacted by the coronavirus and the front line health care workers combatting the disease.
While many stars have donated money or performed in benefit concerts, some have gone the extra mile in terms of hands-on giving or simply spreading goodwill.
From John Krasinski's Some Good News broadcast to Bethenny Frankel's BSTRONG initiative, check out the innovative ways the stars are helping out during the coronavirus pandemic.
From action star to anchor! Since late March, John Krasinski has been posting new episodes of his Some Good News show weekly, with guest appearances from his wife Emily Blunt. Krasinski also convinced AT&T to give first responders three-months free cell phone service with a subscription to the carrier's FirstNet plan.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted delivering meals to the needy in Los Angeles, their new home after stepping back from royal duties and leaving the U.K.
Matthew McConaughey brought some joy to residents of a senior living facility in his native Texas, hosting bingo night virtually and calling out numbers.
The actor and his wife Camila Alves also raised funds to donate 80,000 masks to workers in Texas, Lousiana, and nationwide.
Eva Longoria, Danny Trejo and other Latinx stars joined forces with the League of United Latin American Citizens for the #ayudaenespanol initiative which has provided resources for the Latino community (in both English and Spanish). Minorities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and have higher fatality rates.
Halsey worked with Orange International Inc. to source 100,000 FDA-certified masks to donate to local Los Angeles hospitals.
"If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you," the singer wrote on Instagram. "I am eager to redirect you to @givedirectly - A non-profit that allows you a way to give direct cash payments to vulnerable households in at risk communities, most of whom are single mothers."
"SNL" host Michael Che will pay one month's rent for all 160 apartments in the New York City Housing Authority building his grandmother lived in. She passed away from coronavirus complications.
"I know that's just a drop in the bucket. so I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST," the comedian posted to Instagram.
"Project Runway" winner and mentor Christian Siriano offered to have his sewing team create face masks for health care workers who are facing supply shortages.
Bethenny Frankel, who previously led crisis-relief efforts via her BSTRONG organization, raising money and supplies not only for COVID-19 relief but also those displace by tornados during the pandemic.
Andy Serkis, best known as playing Gollum from "The Lord of the Rings" films, decided to read aloud J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" as part of a 12-hour "Hobbithon." He set a goal of £250,000 for the charity Best Beginnings through his GoFundMe and reached the top trending spot on Twitter. And of course he took the pains to do all the character voices as well.
From good news broadcasts to meal delivery, these celebrities are giving a little extra
