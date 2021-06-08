‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Trailer: Meet the Adorable and Adorably Flawed Ron (Video)

20th Century Studios just dropped the trailer for its new animated feature “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” and you might think at first you’re watching a pre-roll advertisement.

That’s because the trailer opens with a commercial for B*Bot, a digital sidekick that can seemingly do anything. Young Barney (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer) is thrilled when he thinks he gets a B*Bot as a belated birthday gift. But he ends up with a faulty version (or knock-off) named Ron.

Ron is voiced by Zach Galifianakis and looks like a cross between Baymax from “Big Hero 6” and a Minion from “Despicable Me.” He’s anything but despicable though; his flaws — including a glitchy display and occasional strangling of chickens (you have to watch) — make him utterly adorable.

The official description of the film reads: “Ron’s Gone Wrong” is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend Out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” is the first theatrical release from the U.K.-based CG animation studio Locksmith Animation, will open in theaters worldwide October 22, 2021.

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” features the voices of Galifianakis (“A Wrinkle in Time”), Grazer (“Shazam!”), Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Ed Helms (“The Office”), Justice Smith (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Rob Delaney (“Deadpool 2“), Kylie Cantrall (“Gabby Duran and the Unsittables”), Ricardo Hurtado (“The Goldbergs”), Marcus Scribner (“Black-ish”) and Thomas Barbusca (“Chad”).

The film is directed by Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine (story artist on “Cars 3” and “The Good Dinosaur”) and Locksmith co-founder Sarah Smith (“Arthur Christmas”) with Octavio Rodriguez (story artist on “Coco” and “The Incredibles 2”) co-directing. The script is written by Peter Baynham (“Arthur Christmas,” “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm”) & Smith. Julie Lockhart (“Shaun the Sheep Movie,” “The Pirates! Band of Misfits”), also a co-founder of Locksmith, and Lara Breay produce, with Locksmith chairman Elisabeth Murdoch, Smith and Baynham serving as executive producers.

Check out the trailer here or above.