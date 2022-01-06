Rooney Mara is set to star in and produce a biopic about one of Hollywood’s most iconic stars, Audrey Hepburn, an individual with knowledge of the project confirmed to TheWrap.

Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name”) will direct the film that has landed at Apple Studios to produce. Mara is also meant to produce the feature, with Michael Mitnick (“Vinyl”) writing the script.

Hepburn is best known as the star of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” as well as other classics such as “Sabrina,” “The Nun’s Story,” “Wait Until Dark” and an Oscar-winning role in “Roman Holiday.” Though it’s unclear which portion of Hepburn’s life the film will explore, which extended far beyond acting into work in fashion and philanthropy.

Mara most recently starred in Guillermo Del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” and is twice Oscar-nominated for her work in “Carol” and “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” The Audrey Hepburn biopic will also be her third producing credit, having previously produced 2013’s “The Truth About Emanuel” and the documentary “The End of Medicine.”

Guadagnino’s last feature was 2018’s “Suspiria” and he’s at work on “Bones and All” with Mark Rylance and Timothee Chalamet. He’s also teaming with Mara on a “Brideshead Revisited” project.

The Hepburn biopic is just the latest buzzy, star-studded project Apple can add to its roster, after this week they were in talks to acquire a Formula One racing film starring Brad Pitt and from “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski. Ridley Scott soon also begin work on “Kitbag” for Apple, a Napoleon Bonaparte biopic that will star Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby.

