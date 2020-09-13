‘I Care A Lot’ Stars Rosamund Pike, Eiza Gonzalez on How Their ‘Abhorrent’ Characters Break Female Stereotypes (Video)
TIFF 2020: “I thought, ‘God, this is clever’ because it’s a satire on the American Dream,” Pike tells TheWrap
Beatrice Verhoeven | September 13, 2020 @ 7:16 PM
Last Updated: September 13, 2020 @ 7:17 PM
J Blakeson’s “I Care A Lot” follows two women who hustle their way to big bucks in a repulsive way just to grab that brass ring and live the American dream. And it was that satirical approach to the all-too familiar story that drew it stars Rosamund Pike and Eiza González to the script.
“J had written something so delicious and sort of appalling and something that drew you in,” Pike told TheWrap’s Beatrice Verhoeven during the Toronto International Film Festival. “I was completely bewitched by Marla and her hustle because it’s always fun to watch someone who is incredibly good at what they do. Even if what they do is abhorrent, you still marvel at the mind that came up with the plan.
“I thought, ‘God, this is clever’ because it’s a satire on the American Dream,” Pike continued. “She’s unashamedly going for what Americans are told is absolutely right to go for…She tried playing fair and got screwed in the past, so now she’s done playing fair. Playing fair gets you nowhere. And as you can see in the film, the system is set up so that people who don’t play fair win, and it’s sort of appalling but you are riveted by the way it’s possible.”
González agreed, tossing a compliment at her costar and the “mind-bending and ground-breaking” characters she has chosen to play throughout her career.
“They don’t always follow the stereotype of what the woman should be, and I felt Fran and Marla felt like that,” González said. “Marla is this beautiful meaty character, but Fran for me felt very different to anything I had done before… I wanted to be part of a movie where I can watch something that doesn’t feel like the woman has to apologize. It’s nice to be able to be part of a movie that I feel men have so many movies like that and we don’t. I was grateful that J did a script like this and gave actresses the opportunity to do something special and unique.”
“I Care A Lot” follows Marla (Pike) as she sets herself up as the legal guardian of elderly people when they don’t have someone who will take care of them. But soon, she makes a big mistake when she takes on the wrong elderly client. Peter Dinklage, Chris Messina and Dianne Wiest also star.
“I read some news stories about guardians who are predatory guardians — they were exploiting their elderly wards, and I kind of fell down a rabbit hole, Blakeson said. “I thought it would be interesting to create a Machiavellian central character.”
Pike added: “J was saying eloquently earlier: it’s like a crime drama where the main criminal is doing absolutely nothing wrong. By the letter of the law, that is.”
Watch the video above.
10 Buzziest Movies for Sale in Toronto, From Idris Elba's 'Concrete Cowboy' to Mark Wahlberg's 'Good Joe Bell' (Photos)
What the Cannes virtual marketplace proved earlier this year is that even without the in-person meetings, the red carpet galas and all the press hype, there's still room for a lucrative sales market surrounding these virtual events. While that's true of this year's Toronto International Film Festival, the hybrid physical and virtual fest is operating on a slimmed-down lineup of movies. And with Oscar eligibility requirements pushed back to 2021, there isn't the same need for all of these movies to make a splash. That said, we are looking forward to quite a bit at this year's TIFF, and so are buyers.
Halle Berry takes a beating as a washed-up MMA fighter looking to make her redemption fight in "Bruised," which is also Berry's directorial debut. The film is set in New Jersey and explores her fight to get back into shape and win back her child. It also stars Adan Canto and Sheila Atim.
Romulus Entertainment/Thunder Road Pictures
"Concrete Cowboy"
Idris Elba and "Stranger Things'" Caleb McLaughlin play father and son in this family drama from Ricky Staub that draws on the history of Black cowboys in its adaptation of a novel by Greg Neri. McLaughlin is a troubled teen who is sent to live with his quiet, absentee father and is taught to work at his father's stables. Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint and Clifford "Method Man" Smith also co-star.
Lee Daniels Entertainment/Tucker Tooley Entertainment
"Good Joe Bell"
Mark Wahlberg is getting early hype for his performance based on a true story of a father who takes a cross-country trip to honor his son and educate people about the dangers of bullying. The movie flashes back to show Wahlberg's conflicted and grudging relationship with his son's homosexuality and how he grows, even as it becomes too late. "Monsters and Men" director Reinaldo Marcus Green directs the film from the writers of "Brokeback Mountain."
Endeavor Content
"I Care a Lot"
Rosamund Pike, Eiza González, Dianne West and Peter Dinklage star in this thriller about two women who use loopholes in the legal system to defraud elderly retirees of their family fortunes, only for them to end up angering a crime lord with their latest mark. J Blakeson wrote and directed the film.
Black Bear Pictures
"MLK/FBI"
This documentary from Oscar nominee Sam Pollard is based on recently unclassified FBI documents and examines the surveillance and harassment the FBI used against Martin Luther King Jr. over years, including how J. Edgar Hoover hoped to discredit him and break his spirit. The film includes a discussion of how filmmaking and historians should use official materials from the FBI and other sources and how those sources color history.
Field of Vision
"New Order"
Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco's film first played Venice and is a drama set amid a violent protest in Mexico City. The film draws on sociopolitical themes and the class divide to show how the wealthy unwittingly empower an encroaching military rule in their attempt to keep power.
The Match Factory
"Penguin Bloom"
Naomi Watts is said to give a stellar performance in this true story based on the life of Sam Bloom, a woman who suffered a traumatic accident who finds an inspiring road to recovery after befriending a magpie bird as her companion. Glendyn Ivin directs the film that also stars Andrew Lincoln, Jacki Weaver and Rachel House.
Getty Images
"Pieces of a Woman"
Hungarian filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó directs Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby in this film inspired by '70s character dramas about a couple expecting a child who winds up grieving over a tragedy in two different ways. Kirby steals the show, but the film also includes a stand-out moment from Ellen Burstyn as Kirby's mother.
BRON Studios
"Shadow in the Cloud"
As part of the Midnight Madness section, Chloe Grace Moretz in "Shadow in the Cloud" is like "Alien" on a WWII bomber. Moretz is a fighter pilot on a mission to carry a piece of classified information and is sequestered from her sexist male counterparts but soon discovers a mysterious presence that threatens the safety of everyone aboard. Roseanne Liang directs the film.
Four Knights Films
"The Water Man"
Another actor making their directorial debut, David Oyelowo's "The Water Man" is a mythical family film with an homage to the family movies of the 1980s. It's the story of a man who looks for a mystical creature with the secret to everlasting life in an effort to rescue his ailing mother. Oprah Winfrey executive produces the film that stars Oyelowo alongside Rosario Dawson, Lonnie Chavis, Amiah Miller, Alfred Molina and Maria Bello.
Photo Credit Karen Ballard
There are still some other movies playing as part of the festival that already have homes, including Chloé Zhao's "Nomadland" at Searchlight, Regina King's "One Night in Miami" at Amazon, the Kate Winslet-Saoirse Ronan drama "Ammonite" (pictured) at Neon, and Dawn Porter's documentary "The Way I See It" at Focus Features. Amazon Studios also recently acquired director Matthew Heineman's "The Boy From Medellín" about musician J Balvin.
Neon
TIFF 2020: “Pieces of a Woman,” “The Water Man,” “I Care A Lot” and more are getting attention from buyers
