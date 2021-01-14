Go Pro Today

Rosamund Pike Plays a Dangerous Game in ‘I Care a Lot’ Trailer (Video)

Crime drama that premiered at TIFF last year will hit Netflix on Feb. 19

| January 14, 2021 @ 10:59 AM

Rosamund Pike is back playing yet another dangerous game in the trailer for J Blakeson’s “I Care a Lot,” a crime drama that premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.

Pike plays Marla Grayson, a professional, court-appointed guardian for dozens of elderly people — whose assets she cunningly seizes through legal means. However, she and her business partner and lover Fran (Eiza Gonzalez) accidentally choose the wrong retiree to con.

Peter Dinklage, Chris Messina and Dianne Wiest also star.

Also Read: 'I Care a Lot' Stars Rosamund Pike, Eiza Gonzalez on How Their 'Abhorrent' Characters Break Stereotypes (Video)

“I Care a Lot” is produced by Teddy Schwarzman, Ben Stillman, Michael Heimler and Blakeson. Executive producers are Andrea Ajemian and Sacha Guttenstein.

The film, which debuted to rave reviews and holds a score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, will debut on Netflix on Feb. 19.

Watch the trailer above.

10 Buzziest Movies for Sale in Toronto, From Idris Elba's 'Concrete Cowboy' to Mark Wahlberg's 'Good Joe Bell' (Photos)

  • Toronto Buzziest Titles
  • Bruised Halle Berry Romulus Entertainment/Thunder Road Pictures
  • Concrete Cowboy Idris Elba Caleb McLaughlin Lee Daniels Entertainment/Tucker Tooley Entertainment
  • Good Joe Bell Mark Wahlberg Endeavor Content
  • I Care A Lot Black Bear Pictures
  • MLK/FBI Field of Vision
  • New Order The Match Factory
  • Naomi Watts Getty Images
  • BRON Studios
  • Four Knights Films
  • THE WATER MAN David Oyelowo Photo Credit Karen Ballard
  • Ammonite Neon
1 of 12

TIFF 2020: “Pieces of a Woman,” “The Water Man,” “I Care A Lot” and more are getting attention from buyers

What the Cannes virtual marketplace proved earlier this year is that even without the in-person meetings, the red carpet galas and all the press hype, there's still room for a lucrative sales market surrounding these virtual events. While that's true of this year's Toronto International Film Festival, the hybrid physical and virtual fest is operating on a slimmed-down lineup of movies. And with Oscar eligibility requirements pushed back to 2021, there isn't the same need for all of these movies to make a splash. That said, we are looking forward to quite a bit at this year's TIFF, and so are buyers.

Also Read: How the Pandemic Will Shake Up Toronto Film Festival’s (Virtual) Sales Market

View In Gallery

Related Content