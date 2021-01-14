Rosamund Pike is back playing yet another dangerous game in the trailer for J Blakeson’s “I Care a Lot,” a crime drama that premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.

Pike plays Marla Grayson, a professional, court-appointed guardian for dozens of elderly people — whose assets she cunningly seizes through legal means. However, she and her business partner and lover Fran (Eiza Gonzalez) accidentally choose the wrong retiree to con.

Peter Dinklage, Chris Messina and Dianne Wiest also star.

“I Care a Lot” is produced by Teddy Schwarzman, Ben Stillman, Michael Heimler and Blakeson. Executive producers are Andrea Ajemian and Sacha Guttenstein.

The film, which debuted to rave reviews and holds a score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, will debut on Netflix on Feb. 19.

Watch the trailer above.