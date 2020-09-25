Rosamund Pike, Eiza Gonzalez Thriller ‘I Care A Lot’ Acquired by Netflix

Netflix has made its fourth acquisition from the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival with “I Care A Lot,” the thriller starring Rosamund Pike and Eiza González.

Netflix, which paid around $10 million for the film, will own the U.S. rights and the rights to countries like Germany, Latin America, South Africa, the Middle East, India and a few others.

“I Care A Lot” follows Marla (Pike) as she sets herself up as the legal guardian of elderly people when they don’t have someone who will take care of them. But soon, she makes a big mistake when she takes on the wrong elderly client. Peter Dinklage, Chris Messina and Dianne Wiest also star in the film written and directed by J Blakeson.

Teddy Schwarzman’s Black Bear Pictures financed the film, and Schwarzman produced with Ben Stillman, Michael Heimler, and Blakeson. Andrea Ajemian and Sacha Guttenstein executive produced. CAA Media Finance brokered the deal.

Netflix also acquired the Halle Berry-directed film “Bruised” ahead of the festival, as well as “Pieces of a Woman” starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf for $10 million. Then, the streamer bought “Malcolm & Marie,” starring Zendaya and John David Washington, for $30 million.

Deadline first reported the news of the acquisition.