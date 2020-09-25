Go Pro Today

Rosamund Pike, Eiza Gonzalez Thriller ‘I Care A Lot’ Acquired by Netflix

TIFF 2020: This is the streamer’s fourth acquisition from the festival

| September 25, 2020 @ 11:44 AM Last Updated: September 25, 2020 @ 11:50 AM
I Care a Lot

TIFF

Netflix has made its fourth acquisition from the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival with “I Care A Lot,” the thriller starring Rosamund Pike and Eiza González.

Netflix, which paid around $10 million for the film, will own the U.S. rights and the rights to countries like Germany, Latin America, South Africa, the Middle East, India and a few others.

“I Care A Lot” follows Marla (Pike) as she sets herself up as the legal guardian of elderly people when they don’t have someone who will take care of them. But soon, she makes a big mistake when she takes on the wrong elderly client. Peter Dinklage, Chris Messina and Dianne Wiest also star in the film written and directed by J Blakeson.

See Video: 'I Care a Lot' Stars Rosamund Pike, Eiza Gonzalez on How Their 'Abhorrent' Characters Break Stereotypes

Teddy Schwarzman’s Black Bear Pictures financed the film, and Schwarzman produced with Ben Stillman, Michael Heimler, and Blakeson. Andrea Ajemian and Sacha Guttenstein executive produced. CAA Media Finance brokered the deal.

Netflix also acquired the Halle Berry-directed film “Bruised” ahead of the festival, as well as “Pieces of a Woman” starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf for $10 million. Then, the streamer bought “Malcolm & Marie,” starring Zendaya and John David Washington, for $30 million.

Also Read: 'I Care a Lot' Film Review: Rosamund Pike Is Very Bad, and That's Pretty Good

Deadline first reported the news of the acquisition.

10 Buzziest Movies for Sale in Toronto, From Idris Elba's 'Concrete Cowboy' to Mark Wahlberg's 'Good Joe Bell' (Photos)

  • Toronto Buzziest Titles
  • Bruised Halle Berry Romulus Entertainment/Thunder Road Pictures
  • Concrete Cowboy Idris Elba Caleb McLaughlin Lee Daniels Entertainment/Tucker Tooley Entertainment
  • Good Joe Bell Mark Wahlberg Endeavor Content
  • I Care A Lot Black Bear Pictures
  • MLK/FBI Field of Vision
  • New Order The Match Factory
  • Naomi Watts Getty Images
  • BRON Studios
  • Four Knights Films
  • THE WATER MAN David Oyelowo Photo Credit Karen Ballard
  • Ammonite Neon
1 of 12

TIFF 2020: “Pieces of a Woman,” “The Water Man,” “I Care A Lot” and more are getting attention from buyers

What the Cannes virtual marketplace proved earlier this year is that even without the in-person meetings, the red carpet galas and all the press hype, there's still room for a lucrative sales market surrounding these virtual events. While that's true of this year's Toronto International Film Festival, the hybrid physical and virtual fest is operating on a slimmed-down lineup of movies. And with Oscar eligibility requirements pushed back to 2021, there isn't the same need for all of these movies to make a splash. That said, we are looking forward to quite a bit at this year's TIFF, and so are buyers.

Also Read: How the Pandemic Will Shake Up Toronto Film Festival’s (Virtual) Sales Market

View In Gallery

Related Content