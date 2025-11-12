Rosamund Pike Urges Another Studio to Rescue ‘Wheel of Time’ for Season 4: ‘Be Wise and Pick It Up’

Rosamund Pike is still hoping a studio will come to its senses and pick up the canceled “Wheel of Time” for a fourth season.

While talking with Collider, in an interview published Wednesday, Pike touched on the fantasy series that was canceled by Prime Video back in May after a well-received third season. She acknowledged the setback the first season faced – from facing the COVID lockdown to one of the lead actors leaving the show before they could return to shoot the finale – but said they had found their groove by Season 3.

“The fans said Season 1 wasn’t good enough, which I think I agree with, for multiple reasons,” Pike said. “We were beset by COVID in the middle of our shooting. We had some heads of department change. Then, by Season 2, we knew what we were doing, and we offered up a much better season. By Season 3, I think we had our wings fully spread, and we were showing where we were capable of going, and there was a really well-acted, well-written, cohesive, deep show that was attracting powerhouse actors to come and play supporting characters. I think we showed what we were capable of doing with that material.”

She added: “Of course, you wonder, had we started off at that place, would we not have been canceled? Maybe. I think we’re possibly victims to the terrible churn factor of people wanting to show that ‘We’ve got a new show.’ It’s all about what’s new.”

That third season – which pleased both critics and die-hard fans of Robert Jordan’s fantasy book series – was not enough of a marked improvement to get a fourth outing. With only four of the fifteen “Wheel of Time” books adapted, and the show having found it’s stride, Pike thinks another studio scooping them up would benefit everyone – but isn’t holding out hope.

“In my dreams, another studio would be wise and pick it up,” she said. “We have such an amazing team now. We have the ability to make a great final sequence of seasons for this show.”

She finished: “We know what to do with these books now, so who knows? But I think we have to accept that it’s over.”