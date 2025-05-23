‘The Wheel of Time’ Canceled After 3 Seasons at Prime Video

“The Wheel of Time” has run out its run at Prime Video. The Rosamund Pike-led adaptation of the fantasy novel series by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson will not return for Season 4 at the streaming platform, TheWrap has learned.

The news comes after Prime Video announced the renewal of its other big-budget drama series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” for Season 3. Amid industry contraction, high-budget fantasy dramas seem prone for the chopping block across linear and streaming. “The Wheel of Time” is believed to have been too expensive to justify given its viewership performance.

“The Wheel Of Time” launched strong, becoming Prime Video’s most-watched series premiere of 2021 and one of the platform’s top debuts of all time. Season 3 saw its viewership slip, leaving Nielsen’s top 10 originals chart after three weeks, before making one last appearance after the launch of its finale.

“The Wheel of Time” stars Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Finn, Ceara Coveney, Sophie Okonedo, Kate Fleetwood, Natasha O’Keeffe, Ayoola Smart, Kae Alexander, Priyanka Bose, Taylor Napier, Hammed Animashaun, Meera Syal, Jennifer Cheon Garcia, Johann Myers, Jay Duffy, Laia Costa, Isabella Bucceri, Olivia Williams and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The show was adapted for television by EP and showrunner Rafe Judkins. Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of iwot productions, Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Mike Weber, Marigo Kehoe, Ciaran Donnelly, Justine Juel Gillmer, Dave Hill and Rosamund Pike also serve as executive producers. “The Wheel of Time” is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.