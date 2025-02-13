‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Renewed for Season 3 at Prime Video

“The Rings of Power” will return for Season 3 at Prime Video, with pre-production currently underway and plans to begin filming this spring at Shepperton Studios in the UK.

The “Lord of the Rings” prequel’s latest installment will see multiple episodes directed by Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri and Stefan Schwartz, with Brändström also serving as an executive producer. Brändström previously served as a co-executive producer and directed multiple episodes in Seasons 1 and 2, and Hamri helmed several episodes in season two. Schwartz’s credits include “The Boys” (Prime Video), “The Walking Dead” (AMC), “Luther” (BBC), and “The Americans” (FX).

The series has attracted over 170 million viewers worldwide, with Amazon touting it as one of the “strongest drivers for new Prime membership sign-ups.”

“‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled that a third season is underway. The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what’s to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth.”

The series takes place during the Second Age of Middle-earth where Sauron (Charlie Vickers) worked to form the titular Rings of Power. Season 2 wrapped with all the rings — three for the elves, seven for the dwarves, nine for mortal men — all being forged and the elves and dwarves being in possession of theirs.

The series stars Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Charlie Vickers as Sauron, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Ismael Cruz Cordóva as Arondir, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin, Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa, Lloyd Owen as Elendil, Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad, Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot, and Maxim Baldry as Isildur. Daniel Weyman also plays The Stranger on the show but the Season 2 finale answered the big mystery as to who Weyman is actually playing, and it’s an iconic character. He actually stars alongside the rest of the cast as Gandalf.

In addition to Brändström, the show’s executive producers include showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble and Kate Hazell. Matthew Penry-Davey is a producer and Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene and Andrew Lee are co-producers.

“The Rings of Power” Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Prime Video.