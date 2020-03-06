Roscoe Born, Veteran Soap Actor and Star of ‘One Life to Live,’ Dies at 69

Born played the villain Mitch Laurence on the daytime soap opera

| March 6, 2020 @ 3:02 PM Last Updated: March 6, 2020 @ 3:13 PM
Roscoe Born

Roscoe Born, a veteran soap actor who appeared on “One Life to Live” and “Santa Barbara” has died at the age of 69.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Roscoe Born’s passing,” Born’s friend and business partner Deanna Lynne wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. “He was an incredibly talented actor and songwriter. Many who knew him know how dedicated he was to social and political causes. He will be missed forever.”

A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Also Read: James Lipton, 'Inside the Actors Studio' Host, Dies at 93

Born appeared on numerous daytime soaps and was a favorite among soap fans. Although he was best known for starring as arch-villain Mitch Laurence on ABC’s “One Life to Live” on multiple separate occasions between 1985 and the show’s cancellation in 2012, he also played a villain on CBS’s “The Young and the Restless” in 2005, and earned an Emmy nomination for his dual role on NBC’s “Santa Barbara” in 1990.

His other soap opera other credits included “All My Children,” “As the World Turns,” “Guiding Light,” “Days of Our Lives,” “Passions,” “Ryan’s Hope,” “The City” and the short-lived primetime drama “Paper Dolls.”

Friends and colleagues have taken to Twitter to offer their sympathies:

