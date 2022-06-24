“The Flight Attendant” star Rosie Perez wants you to know that going to therapy isn’t something to be ashamed of. During a recent interview on WrapWomen’s “UnWrapped” podcast, the actress opened up about her traumatic childhood and how going to therapy helped her finally find peace.

Growing up as a ward of the state, the New York native described her childhood as “something out of a Charles Dickinson novel.” “The way I survived it initially was just putting the blinders on and moving forward,” she said. Later in life, she remembers “thinking that I could outrun it and I couldn’t — even with all the success that I was having.”

Eventually, Perez’s untreated anxiety began affecting her work. “There was just so much hiding that was going on that it would kind of bleed through…. It was just so hard to deliver a performance,” she said. “Thank goodness I would deliver it, but it was exhausting.”

Eventually, Perez decided to see a psychologist. “I wasn’t even conscious of the fact that I wasn’t happy with all the success that I was having. And [therapy] actually made me a better actor, because I got out of my way.”

Although Perez says dealing with her anxiety can still be taxing, she is happy she finally has the tools to help manage it. “I would tell anyone, if you feel that you have any type of issues, go get help,” she said. “You get a headache, you take a Tylenol; you have diabetes, you take insulin or you monitor your diet. It’s the same thing for your mental health: You have to take care of yourself. And I’m a testament to the fact that it does work and you come out better for it.”

