Rumors of Taylor Swift’s MAGA Support Are ‘Incredibly Stupid’ Rage Bait, Friend Ruby Rose Says: ‘It’s Not True’

Ruby Rose called out anyone speculating that Taylor Swift is secretly MAGA.

As rumors continued to swirl about Swift being a right-wing voter (she publicly endorsed Biden in 2020 and Harris in 2024), Rose – a close friend of the pop star – took to social media to say anyone believing the stories was falling for “rage bait.”

“As someone who has spent many nights discussing the world, social injustice and life, with The Show Girl herself,” Rose wrote. “I refuse to say her name in the same sentence as the hate group, Wackadoodles, are conspiring to attach her to.”

“As someone who has spent many nights discussing the world, social injustice and life, with The Show Girl herself. I refuse to say her name in the same sentence as the hate group…” pic.twitter.com/5rNCCtRjHt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 14, 2025

She added: “Given her public position against Trump, and his against her. If you are falling for the propaganda ‘Trad wife’ ‘X,y,x’ claims, you are most definitely walking into the biggest man-made, rage bait, black hole. Stop it. It’s not true, and it’s incredibly stupid. It’s also embarrassing and hurtful to see energy put into this. Keep that energy and let’s take it where it’s necessary and needed.”

One fan responded to Rose’s original message saying they had been arguing about Swift’s status as a billionaire. The argument was that the pop star could not remain a billionaire and donate as much money as she claimed. Rose said that Swift used to help GoFundMe’s reach their donation limit while hanging around her home.

“She used to scroll GoFundMe like a social media app,” she wrote. “Clicking ‘reach their donation’ like the ‘like’ button.”

More and more people have been calling out Swift’s political leanings in the wake of her release of “The Life of a Showgirl.” One Jezebel essayist said she found Swift’s new album talking about her excitement to get married and have babies jarring and several fans online agreed. Many felt her messaging that pivoted from self-reliance to musing about matrimony was promoting “tradwife” agenda.



Swift appeared on BBC Radio 2’s “The Scott Mills Breakfast Show” and addressed some of the concerns when host Scott Mills asked if the new project is her “last.” The singer said the idea that marriage would mark the end of her career was “a shockingly offensive thing to say,” and added, “it’s not why people get married, so they can quit their job.”



The album hit a historic 4 million in sales in one week. This marks the singer’s 15th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart.