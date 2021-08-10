Rudy Giuliani Joins Cameo, Asks for Same Money as Sarah Palin

If you’re a big fan of Rudy Giuliani’s politics — or maybe you just really enjoyed his 1993 cameo on “Seinfeld” — here’s a little life update: The former New York City mayor and Trump legal advisor is now on Cameo, offering video shout-outs for $199.

“Good news: I want to connect with YOU on Cameo – now taking all Cameo requests!” Guiliani tweeted on Tuesday.

Giuliani’s Cameo bio mentions he was mayor of New York from 1994 to 2001, the former associate attorney general of the U.S. and is now currently the host of the “Common Sense” podcast. His account has a perfect 5-star rating based on two reviews so far. Giuliani’s only written review, from a Cameo user named Samuel, says “Thank you so much Rudy!”

Giuliani’s account also includes a brief video message where he praises the “magic of Cameo” in bringing him together with his fans (for $199 per video).

“If there is an issue you want to discuss or a story you’d like to hear or share with me, or a greeting that I can bring to someone that would bring happiness to their day, I would be delighted to do it,” Giuliani says.

Giuliani’s Cameo debut comes as he deals with rising legal costs and challenges. Giuliani is currently facing a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over his claims about the company’s products during the 2020 election. He was also suspended from practicing law in New York in June due to “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about last year’s election.

On a lighter note, Giuliani’s $199 fee is the same amount of dough Sarah Palin and Sean Spicer ask for from fans. Other Trump-connected names on Cameo include disbarred lawyer Michael Cohen, who has a $100 Cameo fee, and Anthony Scaramucci, who looks for $57 per video. Giuliani offers a bit of a discount compared to a few other names, though, including Stormy Daniels ($250 per Cameo clip) and Donald Trump Jr. ($500).