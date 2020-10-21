Rudy Giuliani Says He Was ‘Tucking in My Shirt’ in ‘Borat’ Scene

Rudy Giuliani denied that he inappropriately had his hands down his pants during a scene that appears in the upcoming sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat,” writing on Wednesday that he was only “tucking in my shirt.”

“The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate,” Giuliani tweeted. “If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

In the scene in question, which appears in the upcoming sequel to Baron Cohen’s “Borat” film and quickly circulated on social media Wednesday morning as critics’ reviews were published, Giuliani appears to have his hands down his pants as he’s lying down on a hotel-room bed after a fake interview with an actress in the film posing as a TV journalist.

“The interviewer — Borat’s daughter in the film, played by actor Maria Bakalova — brings Giuliani into the hotel bedroom, the pair flirt between sharp edits, he lies down on the bed, and runs his hand down his pants on camera,” Mic said in its review of the film, which is out on Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

“They are then interrupted by Borat who runs in and says: ‘She’s 15. She’s too old for you,'” the Guardian also wrote in its review.

Representatives for Baron Cohen and Amazon did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Brian Welk contributed to this report.