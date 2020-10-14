Rudy Giuliani Uploads Clip of Himself Mocking Asian Accents (Video)

Oops. Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday debuted a new episode of his YouTube series, but in what might be a shining example of the importance of hiring loyal help, he forgot to edit out footage in which he spent a couple of minutes mocking Asians using racist accents and gestures.

The moment came after the apparent end of the episode of “Rudy Giuliani’s Common Sense,” which featured an interview with former Trump press flack Sean Spicer. The intended length of the episode appears to be 18 minutes and 56 seconds, as that’s the moment when Giuliani thanks Spicer for his time, promises another episode in “a couple of days,” and then fades to black.

However, instead of stopping right there, the video keeps playing uninterrupted, displaying only a silent black screen. This continues for another 4 minutes and 29 seconds, at which point Spicer appears onscreen, apparently unaware the video is still recording. Spicer and Giuliani say their farewells as Spicer shuts off his camera, and then the view changes to Giuliani, who can be seen speaking to a couple of people just off camera, one of whom he identifies as conservative YouTuber Jayne Zirkle.

After a weird exchange in which Giuliani, talks about putting on a performance of “A Christmas Carole,” Giuliani says “Jayne, you’re getting too upset about this. You’re gonna be the most famous model in China.” At which point he begins using the stereotypical accent mocking Asian people.

“Ah, get me Jayne Zirkle,” Giuliani, who by the way is Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, says.

“What would you like to have for dinner?” Giuliani says in his normal voice. “Jayne Zirkle pickup, Jayne Zirkle pickup” he continues in the accent.

“I want Jayne Zirkle pickup. Picture Jayne Zirkle,” he says shortly after, still very much using the accent. “No one but Jayne Zirkle.”

“Ah so, Jayne Zirkle,” he says, again still using the accent.

“Jayne Zirkle, Jayne Zirkle, Jayne Zirkle, ha ha hoo,” Giunliani adds, this time adding a stereotypical bow to go along with the accent.

“Jayne Zirkle,” he says one last time, still using the accent, in response to an unrelated question just before the video finally cuts off.

After leaving it up for several hours, Giuliani’s team finally took the entire clip down around 7:45 p.m. Pacific Time Wednesday. But you can watch the clip of Giuliani mocking Asians in the clip at the top of the page.