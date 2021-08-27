‘Run the World’ Renewed by Starz for Season 2 – With a New Showrunner

Starz has renewed comedy “Run the World” for a second season, which will see Rachelle Williams (“Love Life,” “Mixed-ish”) joining the series as its new showrunner. Yvette Lee Bowser (“Living Single,” “black-ish”) is still on board as an executive producer, but she handed off the showrunning duties to focus on a slate of projects she has in development, a person close to production said.

Series creator Leigh Davenport is still there to executive produce as well.

“’Run the World’ has been so passionately embraced by our audience and we are thrilled to bring fans another season,” Alison Hoffman, the president of domestic networks for Starz, said in a statement on Friday. “Our incredibly talented cast and executive producers Yvette and Leigh are set to return, and we’re excited to welcome Rachelle back into the Starz family leading as showrunner and executive producer.”

“‘Run the World’ follows a group of smart, funny, and vibrant thirty-something Black women – fiercely loyal best friends – who live, work and play in Harlem,” its logline reads. “As they strive for world domination, they each navigate career highs and lows, hookups and heartbreaks that causes them to re-evaluate who they are and where they are going. At its core, it’s an authentic and unapologetic show about enviable friendship and not only surviving – but thriving together.”

The series stars Amber Stevens West (“The Carmichael Show”), Andrea Bordeaux (“NCIS: Los Angeles”), Bresha Webb(“Marlon”) and Corbin Reid (“Valor”). The series also stars Stephen Bishop (“Imposters”) and Tosin Morohunfola (“Black Lightning”). Erika Alexander (“Living Single”), Nick Sagar (“Queen of the South”), Jay Walker (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Tonya Pinkins guest starred in Season 1.

“Run the World” is produced by Lionsgate Television. For Starz, Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair oversees the series. Senior Vice President of Television Jocelyn Sabo and Director of Television Maggie Leung does the same on behalf of Lionsgate.