Starz is expanding the cast of its comedy series “Run the World.”

Tika Sumpter, Comedian CP and Isha Blaaker are all joining the cast in recurring roles for Season 2. Additionally, Cree Summer and Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins will guest star in the upcoming season, the network announced on Wednesday.

“Run the World” follows a group of smart, funny and vibrant thirtysomething Black women — played by Corbin Reid, Bresha Webb and Amber Stevens West — who live, work and play in Harlem.

Sumpter will play Naomi, the biological mother of Amari (Ellie Reine) who has returned home from the Navy. With the assertiveness of a military officer, she immediately reclaims her position in Amari’s life, leaving Sondi (Reid) to question her place in this new family dynamic.

Comedian CP has snagged the role of Preston Thurgood, a multimillionaire who has no need to put on airs in order to get Renee’s (Webb) attention. Preston could give her everything she’s ever wanted, but she’s not so sure if he’s really the love of her life.

Last but certainly not least, Blaaker will join as Phillip Houston, Whitney’s (Stevens West) business school rival who has returned from London fresh off a breakup of his own. Now that they’re both single, sparks might start to fly.

Summer will guest star as Dr. Monica Mitchell, the ladies’ wise and trusting new therapist, and Featherson-Jenkins will be India Blue, a beautiful and confident singer/songwriter/producer.

In addition to the casting news, the network also announced that Rachelle Williams-BenAry joined Season 2 as showrunner and executive producer.

“Run the World” is produced by Lionsgate Television. Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of STARZ. Senior Vice President of Television Jocelyn Sabo and Director of Television Maggie Leung oversee the series on behalf of Lionsgate.