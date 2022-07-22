Guest hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” while host Jimmy Kimmel is on summer break, RuPaul Charles opened Thursday’s show by ribbing President Joe Biden’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

It was “the big story today,” he said. “But according to the White House, Biden is feeling pretty good for a 300-year-old man.”

At 79, Biden is the oldest sitting American president in history. But per his tweet on Thursday, he’s still “keeping busy” in the White House, despite needing to cancel some in-person appointments.

“Folks, I’m doing great,” Biden said. “Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today.”

The White House reported that Biden “has begun taking Paxlovid” as a means of treatment. “Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” the White House said in a statement. “He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

Further joking on the subject, RuPaul assured audiences that “he’ll be back to falling off his bike in no time.” And ribbing more on the president’s age, he noted: “Biden hasn’t been this sick since the time he got scurvy on Noah’s Ark.”

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Emmy winner also brought on his own series judge and producer, Michelle Visage, to tell some dirty jokes about former president Donald Trump’s sex life. Watch it all in the video above.