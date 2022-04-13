‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 7 to Feature Cast of All Winners

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” is giving the fans what they want — a season of all winners competing for the crown.

Season 7, which begins streaming on Paramount+ on Friday May 20, features winners from eight different seasons.

The cast includes Jaida Essence Hall (Season 12), Jinkx Monsoon (Season 5), Monet X Change (All Stars 4), Raja (Season 3), Shea Coulee (All Stars 5), Trinity the Tuck (All Stars 4), The Vivienne (U.K. Season 1), and Yvie Oddly (Season 11).

The show will have a two-episode premiere.

The prize this season is $200,000 and the title Queen of All Queens.