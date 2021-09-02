‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Crowns Season 6 Winner

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 6 finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.”)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” has crowned it’s winner.

Eureka, Kylie Sonique Love, Ginger Minj and Ra’Jah O’Hara came into Wednesday’s finale as the top four queens of the season, tasked with writing, recording and performing verses to RuPaul’s new song, “This Is Our Country,” featuring country music legend Tanya Tucker.

Ginger and Ra’Jah seemed like the frontrunners given their track record of challenge wins, though Kylie was a fan-favorite throughout the season and Eureka won the season’s hotly anticipated “game within a game” twist that allowed one eliminated queen to earn a spot in the final five by competing in a series of lip sync battles. Silky Nutmeg Ganache had seemed like the favorite to return, winning a stunning series of lip syncs back-to-back-to-back, but Eureka triumphed over the former Season 11 queen in the final round.

By the end of the episode, Kylie was crowned the season’s winner, joining Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monét X Change, Trinity the Tuck and Shea Couleé in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

With her win, Kylie also becomes the show’s first transgender winner. She originally competed on Season 2 under the name Sonique.

“All Stars” Season 6 marked the first season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to run exclusively on Paramount+, another jump for the franchise, which has previously lived on VH1 and Logo. (The flagship “Drag Race” series continues to air on VH1.) The season also stands as the biggest “All Stars” season yet, with 13 queens having returned to vie for the $100,000 prize.

The cast included A’Keria C. Davenport (Season 11), Eureka! (Season 9, 10), Ginger Minj (Season 7, All Stars 2), Jan (Season 12), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4), Pandora Boxx (Season 2, All Stars 1), Ra’Jah O’Hara (Season 11), Scarlet Envy (Season 11), Serena ChaCha (Season 5), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11), Kylie Sonique Love (Season 2), Trinity K. Bonet (Season 6) and Yara Sofia (Season 3, All Stars 1).