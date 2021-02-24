MTV Entertainment Group unveiled its slate of unscripted programming for Paramount+ at ViacomCBS’ investor day on Wednesday, including “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” making the jump from VH1 and revivals of classic franchises “The Real World” and “Road Rules.”

As TheWrap previously reported, “The Real World: Homecoming” will reunite the original cast of the first season of the groundbreaking reality series in the same loft they shared in 1992. The season will mark the start of a “Real World” relaunch at Paramount+. The “Road Rules” revival will mark the return of the competition series after more than a decade off the air.

The move to shift “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” to Paramount+ marks a major expansion for the franchise, which has previously only aired on VH1 or Logo. “All Stars” was at one point planned to air on VH1 sister network Showtime, but ViacomCBS scrapped that plan ahead of Season 5.

Other reality programs on Paramount+’s slate include the drag queen singing competition “Queen of the Universe” and an “All Stars” edition of the “The Challenge,” featuring 22 of the show’s “most iconic, boldest and fiercest” past competitors.

On the music front, Paramount+ will also be home to revived versions of classic MTV franchises “MTV Unplugged,” “Yo! MTV Raps” and “Behind the Music.” The streamer has also picked up the docuseries “From Cradle to Stage” from Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, based on the book of the same name by his mother, which tells the stories of successful musicians and their mothers.

“We are thrilled to reinvent some of our most storied and impactful music franchises, including ‘Behind the Music’ and ‘Yo! MTV Raps,’ for Paramount+,” Bruce Gilmer, ViacomCBS’ president of music, music talent, programming and events said. “In addition, we will partner with some of the biggest names across the music industry to bring exclusive and unique content to the platform, such as Dave Grohl’s ‘Cradle to Stage’ based on his mom’s critically acclaimed book, and many more to come.”

REALITY

Queen of the Universe – In a singing competition like no other, drag queens from all around the world compete to see who is Queen of The Universe. High heels, high octaves, high competition – this drag queen singing competition will blow your wig off. From Emmy Award-winning production company, World of Wonder.

The Real World Homecoming: New York – Almost 30 years later, the original “seven strangers” that paved the way for modern reality TV are moving back into the New York loft where it all began. Viewers will be reunited with the cast from the very first season of The Real World in a brand new multi-episode docuseries to find out, once again, what happens when they stop being polite… and start getting real. Series begins streaming on Thursday, March 4.

Road Rules – Road Rules is back with a new roster of Road Warriors. These strangers will be abandoned in a far-flung location and stripped of their modern-day luxuries by boarding a restricted life in an RV, traveling from location to location. They will be guided by a set of clues, odd jobs, and missions for money. If they last to the end of the trip, they walk away with the life changing prize.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – The best of the best from the Emmy Award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race return to compete for $100,000 and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. In each episode, legendary queens will battle it out until only one drag queen is crowned the winner.

The Challenge: All Stars – Twenty-two of the most iconic, boldest, and fiercest Challenge All Stars from the original Real World and Road Rules have been selected to return for a second chance at the ultimate competition. All have history, but when relationships are the key to survival, will these legends be able to form new bonds or will their past lead to their demise? With $500,0000 and their legacies on the line, which of these All Stars will prove they are still the best of the best?

MUSIC

Behind the Music – Behind the Music is back! The groundbreaking and prolific music documentary series returns with several new episodes and the best of the vault remastered and updated for today’s audiences with artist interviews, a creative refresh and reimagined visual style.

From Cradle to Stage – This new six-part, unscripted television series from director Dave Grohl was inspired by his mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, and based on her critically acclaimed book, From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars. The series is a dynamic personal exploration of the special relationship between successful musicians and their moms. Each episode features a famous performer and their mom as well as Dave and Virginia.

Unplugged – MTV’s most iconic musical performance franchise will come to Paramount+ several times a year as special intimate MTV Unplugged events featuring some of the world’s biggest artists.

Yo! MTV Raps – MTV is bringing back its most storied hip-hop series and music franchise Yo! MTV Raps for Paramount+. The return of Yo! MTV Raps will include hosted segments, live performances, cyphers, lifestyle content and serve as a comprehensive deep dive into the current state of hip-hop. After its debut 33 years ago on August 6, 1988, Yo! MTV Raps became the premiere destination for all things hip-hop. The advent of the series was crucial to the rise of rap music worldwide, creating a global passion for the genre and greater hip hop culture, which has since become the most dominant force in mainstream music and pop culture worldwide.