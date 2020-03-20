HBO released a new trailer for “We’re Here” on Friday, the unscripted series that sees three “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums travel the country to make over small towns.

The six-part series set to debut April 23, “We’re Here” follows Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley as they recruit and train small-town residents to participate in a one-night-only drag performance.

The trailer for the drag makeover features many emotional moments with both the residents being made over and their families. It also previews a few performances by the three queens at the local clubs.

The series is created and executive produced by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram. Peter LoGreco is director and executive producer, along with Eli Holzman & Aaron Saidman for Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation.

Bob, Eureka and Shangela also serve as consulting producers under their real names, Caldwell Tidicue, David Huggard and D.J. Pierce, respectively.

TLC will also debut its own drag-queen makeover series, “Dragnificent,” next month. Set to premiere on April 19, the series features “Drag Race” alums Alexis Michelle, BeBe Zahara Benet, Jujubee and Thorgy Thor as they help women prepare for major events or landmarks in their lives.