‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alums Make Over Small Towns in HBO’s ‘We’re Here’ Trailer (Video)

Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley star in series premiering April 23

| March 20, 2020 @ 11:57 AM Last Updated: March 20, 2020 @ 12:52 PM

HBO released a new trailer for “We’re Here” on Friday, the unscripted series that sees three “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums travel the country to make over small towns.

The six-part series set to debut April 23, “We’re Here” follows Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley as they recruit and train small-town residents to participate in a one-night-only drag performance.

The trailer for the drag makeover features many emotional moments with both the residents being made over and their families. It also previews a few performances by the three queens at the local clubs.

Also Read: TLC Makeover Series 'Dragnificent' Sets April Premiere Date (Exclusive)

The series is created and executive produced by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram. Peter LoGreco is director and executive producer, along with Eli Holzman & Aaron Saidman for Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation.

Bob, Eureka and Shangela also serve as consulting producers under their real names, Caldwell Tidicue, David Huggard and D.J. Pierce, respectively.

TLC will also debut its own drag-queen makeover series, “Dragnificent,” next month. Set to premiere on April 19, the series features “Drag Race” alums Alexis Michelle, BeBe Zahara Benet, Jujubee and Thorgy Thor as they help women prepare for major events or landmarks in their lives.

10 Best LGBTQ Films of the 2010s, From 'Moonlight' to 'Call Me by Your Name' (Photos)

  • Best LGBTQ Films 2010s
  • Best LGBTQ 2010s Runners Up
  • Call Me B yYour Name Carol Sony/The Weinstein Company
  • RADiUS-TWC
  • The Handmaiden Amazon Studios
  • How to Survive a Plague IFC
  • Moonlight A24
  • Pain and Glory Sony
  • Josh Hamilton Take Me To the River Netflix
  • Tangerine Magnolia Pictures
  • Weekend Sundance Selects
1 of 11

Decade in Review: “Pain and Glory,” “Carol” and “How to Survive a Plague” rank among the highlights of the decade

Whether a curse or a blessing, “May you live in interesting times” certainly applies to the LGBTQ community -- the past decade saw the legalization of same-sex marriages and the end of the military’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy, but every advancement has been met with pushback and threats to overturn equal protections under the law. Trans characters (played, for a change, by trans performers) got their largest public spotlight on television shows like “Pose” and “Transparent,” while at the same time they remain the targets of violence and of hysterical and reactionary lawmakers. Whatever triumphs and travails the community faced in day-to-day life, their lives and loves continued to be reflected on the big screen; here are some of the decade’s greatest examples, listed alphabetically.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue