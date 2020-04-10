‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Celebrity Spinoff Gets Premiere Date at VH1 (Video)

Step aside, “Masked Singer.” The four-part celebrity edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is getting a guessing-game twist.

Titled “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race,” the show features some of the fan-favorite queens from seasons past giving “film, music, television, and comedy stars” a drag makeover for charity. VH1 is keeping the cast list under wraps, leaving fans to tune in to find out who will compete on the show.

The lmited-run show is set to premiere Friday, April 24 immediately following the flagship series. “Untucked,” “Drag Race’s” gabby aftershow will move to the 11 p.m. timeslot for the run of “Secret Celebrity Drag Race.”

Watch a promo for the new series above.

Each episode of “Secret Celebrity Drag Race” will see a few of the “Queen Supremes” — Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo — return to the show and give the contestants a drag makeover.

The newly made-over stars will then compete in a series of challenges for the title of “America’s Next Celebrity Drag Race Superstar” and prize money for a charity of their choice.

“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast,” said host and executive producer RuPaul. “We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time.”

The four-part series is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, San Heng and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers. Tim Palazzola executive produces for VH1, and Jen Passovoy is producer.