‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Celebrity Spinoff Gets Premiere Date at VH1 (Video)

Step aside, “Masked Singer.” The four-part celebrity edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is getting a guessing-game twist.
Titled “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race,” the show features some of the fan-favorite queens from seasons past giving “film, music, television, and comedy stars” a drag makeover for charity. VH1 is keeping the cast list under wraps, leaving fans to tune in to find out who will compete on the show.
The lmited-run show is set to premiere Friday, April 24 immediately following the flagship series. “Untucked,” “Drag Race’s” gabby aftershow will move to the 11 p.m. timeslot for the run of “Secret Celebrity Drag Race.”
Each episode of “Secret Celebrity Drag Race” will see a few of the “Queen Supremes” — Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo — return to the show and give the contestants a drag makeover.
The newly made-over stars will then compete in a series of challenges for the title of “America’s Next Celebrity Drag Race Superstar” and prize money for a charity of their choice.
“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast,” said host and executive producer RuPaul. “We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time.”
The four-part series is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, San Heng and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers. Tim Palazzola executive produces for VH1, and Jen Passovoy is producer.
13 Horror Movies to Stream on Netflix for Friday the 13th (Photos)
Friday the 13th is a big day for horror, big enough that there's a long-running slasher movie franchise called "Friday the 13th." So to help you celebrate the right way -- by watching a horror movie, we've selected 13 scary flicks that are readily available for streaming.
"Friday the 13th" (1980)
This film introduced us to Jason Voorhees, the hockey mask-wearing mass murderer who has since become a horror icon.
Paramount Pictures
"Creep" (2014)
Patrick Brice's found footage horror film follows a man who begins to suspect he's in danger after he responds a cryptic Craigslist job listing.
The Orchard
"The Invitation" (2015)
Karyn Kusama's "The Invitation" is a remarkable character study where the real horror comes from the socially awkward dynamics between old friends. It has a few remarkable twists as you decipher whether something is really wrong or if you're just being paranoid.
Drafthouse Films
"XX" (2017)
This collection of four short horror films features all-female directors, Karyn Kusama ("The Invitation"), Roxane Benjamin (producer on "V/H/S"), Jovanka Vuckovic and indie rock guitarist St. Vincent making her directorial debut.
Magnet Releasing
"Bird Box" (2018)
How do you battle an evil that you cannot even look at? Sandra Bullock and her family must navigate the world blindfolded in this Netflix original.
Netflix
"Gerald's Game" (2017)
When her husband's sex game goes wrong, Carla Gugino's Jessie faces frightening visions and dark secrets all while handcuffed to the bed.
Netflix
"Insidious" (2010)
Haunted house? Check. Creep child? Check. This is the film that kicked off the frightening franchise.
FilmDistrict
"The Green Inferno" (2013)
Horror master Eli Roth features a group of students who are determined to save a cannibalistic Amazon tribe being squeezed by loggers. Turns out they need the saving themselves.
Universal
"The Ritual" (2018)
Four friends embark on a hiking trip where things end very badly.
Netflix
"The Forest" (2016)
"Game of Thrones" star Natalie Dormer plays a young woman searching for her twin sister who disappeared in Japan's infamous Suicide Forest.
Gramercy Pictures
"Sinister 2" (2015)
A single mother and her two sons move into a rural house with blood splattered all over the walls. What could be scary about that?
Blumhouse
"The Bye Bye Man" (2017)
When you meet the titular character, be prepared to say "bye bye!"
STX Entertainment
"Hush" (2016)
A young woman must fight for her life when a masked killer appears in her window. The twist? She's is deaf and mute.
Blumhouse
1 of 14
And yes, “Friday the 13th” is available
Friday the 13th is a big day for horror, big enough that there's a long-running slasher movie franchise called "Friday the 13th." So to help you celebrate the right way -- by watching a horror movie, we've selected 13 scary flicks that are readily available for streaming.