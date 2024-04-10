Season 16 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will bring back the eliminated queens for an epic lip sync battle in front of a live audience on April 12—and this exclusive peek shows that competition will be tough. Watch it above.

The third eliminated queen Amanda Tori Meating is the first to strut onstage in the clip. “Now, it’s time for the lip sync battle,” she says before each of the queens walks out.

The 11 eliminated queens are competing for a cash prize of $50,000 in Friday’s reunion episode and will also be named Queen of She Done Already Done Had Herses. As the tenth-eliminated queen Morphine Love Dion put it, “B–tch, I’m walking out on the main stage like I’m ready to go into war.”

Producer Tom Campbell celebrated the episode as a first for MTV.

“The idea of doing a traditional reunion where people sit and go over the different things that happen during the season, in today’s world, that happens in real time online,” he said. “So instead of just rehashing what’s already been put out there, we wanted to create a new opportunity for the queens to have a second chance.”

Everyone was fully in for the reunion special. Campbell added, “They were thrilled. It’s great. I’ve had the privilege of seeing it already — it’s great. TV. Drag is so much more than than lip syncing, but ‘Drag Race’ has elevated the art of lip syncing, and it’s so much fun to watch. It’s so competitive. It’s so artistic. The queens enjoyed it, and we enjoyed it so much.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on MTV.