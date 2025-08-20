‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Franchise Scores Renewals Across MTV, Paramount+

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchise lives to shantay another day. MTV has ordered Season 18 of the flagship series and its “Untucked” aftershow, while Paramount+ renewed “Drag Race All Stars” for Season 11 along with its “Untucked” iteration.

The Wednesday news comes as the competition celebrates 10 Emmy nominations across four shows, and as Season 17 scored the highest-rated premiere in seven years.

“We are so grateful for all the love and support you’ve shown to our show and our talented queens,” host RuPaul said in a video message announcing the renewals.

“We want to express our gratitude to Paramount for their unwavering support of the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ franchise as we celebrate more seasons of spreading joy and laughter,” added Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, co-founders and executive producers of World of Wonder, which produces the franchise.

Season 17 saw drag performer Onya Nurve get the crown of America’s Next Drag Superstar, making her the first winner from Cleveland. As for “All Stars” Season 10, fan-favorite Ginger Minj was the victor of the Tournament of All-Stars, earning her a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Watch RuPaul’s video message, below:

Play video

Already the most decorated person of color in Emmy history, RuPaul received his tenth consecutive nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program this year, breaking the record for most nominations in the category. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is nominated in 10 categories — including Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series, Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program, Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program, Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Series, Outstanding Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program, Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

Past seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “All Stars” and their “Untucked” shows are now streaming on Paramount+.