Rupert Evans Joins ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 as the Bridgerton Siblings’ Father

“Bridgerton” has cast “Man in the High Castle” alum Rupert Evans as Edmund Bridgerton, Netflix announced Friday.

Edmund is the late father to the eight Bridgerton siblings at the center of the Shonda Rhimes-produced series. He is described as “a loving and devoted husband, whose true love match with Violet Bridgerton gave them eight perfect children,” according to Netflix. “He’s also an endlessly patient and kind father, who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life.”

As previously announced, Season 2 of “Bridgerton” will follow the structure laid out by Julia Quinn’s novel series and shift focus to a different Bridgerton sibling. The eldest Bridgerton child, Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey), and his love interest, Kate Sharma (“Sex Education” alum Simone Ashley) will be at the center of the upcoming season.

In Quinn’s second novel, “The Viscount and I,” Anthony’s relationship with his father, who died at a young age due to a bee sting, plays a central role. Edmund did not appear on the first season, but the character was mentioned throughout, and the show hinted at his continued presence with bees appearing throughout the first eight episodes.

“Bridgerton” Season 2 is currently in production in London. Creator Chris Van Dusen returns as showrunner and executive producer, along with executive producer Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

As previously announced, Rege-Jean Page, who starred on Season 1 as Simon Basset a.k.a. the Duke of Hastings, will not appear in the upcoming second season. Phoebe Dynevor, who starred alongside Page as Daphne Bridgerton, is expected to appear in a supporting capacity.

Netflix has also picked up a “Bridgerton” spinoff limited series based on the origins of Queen Charlotte (played on the flagship series by Golda Rosheuvel). Written by Rhimes, the series will center on the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte and tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.