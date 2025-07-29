Rupert Everett Says He Was Fired From ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5: ‘I Don’t Know Why’

Actor Rupert Everett said he was fired from the upcoming season of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” without ever receiving so much as a phone call.

Everett appeared in the Season 4 finale “Emily in Paris” as a fashion designer Lily Collins’ Emily Cooper meets in Italy. With the fifth season of “Emily in Paris” set partially in Rome, Everett said he was meant to return to his guest role.

“I was fired,” he said plainly at the Marateale Film Festival.

Everett spoke about his career both past and present, as well as the film and television industry at large, on July 24 while he was honored with the Basilicata International Award for his “outstanding contributions to cinema.”

While there, Everett talked about one of his most recent roles — that of Giorgio Barbieri in “Emily in Paris.”

“I did a scene in the latest season, and they told me, ‘Next year we’ll speak,’” Everett said in Italian. “I waited for them to call me—but ultimately, it never came, and they just fired me.”

Thus far, Everett only appeared briefly in the fourth season finale of “Emily in Paris” when Emily moves to Rome after her boss opens a new office in the city. According to creator Darren Star, the fifth season will continue to explore Emily’s life in Rome. Production has already begun in Rome for the season.

“Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome,” Star said in a press release from Netflix. “It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome.”

Though some fans expected Everett to take on a greater role in the fifth season, the actor has now said that they shouldn’t hold their breath. According to Vanity Fair, Netflix declined to comment on Everett’s comments, though a source said “Everett was hired as a guest star, and his character’s story came to a conclusion.”

“Show business is always very difficult, from the beginning to the end. When they write the screenplay, they think they want you—but then things change, and they lose your character. I don’t know why,” Everett said. “For me, it was a tragedy. I was in bed for two weeks because I couldn’t get over it.”