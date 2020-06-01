Rush Limbaugh Decries ‘Senselessness’ of George Floyd’s Death on ‘The Breakfast Club': ‘It Sickens Me’

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh appeared on “The Breakfast Club” Monday in what the show called a “special conversation.”

“It sickens me what happened to him,” said Limbaugh of George Floyd, the black man who was killed when a white cop kneeled on his neck on Memorial Day. “Legitimate national outrage about a policeman’s criminal brutality has been hijacked and I don’t want to forget about George Floyd. What happened to George Floyd sickened me and I wanted to reach out and tell you all this. I want to make sure you have no doubt and I’m not the only American who feels this way. The senselessness of it.”

Limbaugh told the black hosts — whose show reaches a largely black audience — that Floyd “had his life taken away from him,” then added he believes most Americans feel the same and he’s “fed up.”

He and host Charlamagne Tha God didn’t agree on much else. Limbaugh said the killing of Floyd was “not America,” to which Charlamagne responded, “Oh, it’s definitely America.” When Limbaugh questioned how to stop police brutality, Charlamagne told him he needed to use his own privileges to answer the question. Limbaugh said he didn’t believe in white privilege at all.

Limbaugh’s appearance on the show was heralded as a “special conversation” because his past remarks on race, women, the LGBTQ community and more are exactly the opposite of the views expressed on “The Breakfast Club.”

“The Breakfast Club” is the same program on which presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden made his viral remark that anyone who couldn’t decide between him and President Donald Trump in November “ain’t black.”

Listen to the interview with Limbaugh here: